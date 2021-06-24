GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Berkeley Homes breaks ground on new Baseline…

Business

Berkeley Homes breaks ground on new Baseline neighborhood

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of planned homes at the Berkeley at Baseline. (IHP Capital Partners/Courtesy photo)
An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of planned homes at the Berkeley at Baseline. (IHP Capital Partners/Courtesy photo)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Berkeley Homes, an Aurora-based residential builder, has broken ground on the new Berkeley at Baseline community within McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s Baseline master-planned development.

The builder, which is registered to Caisson Investments Inc., is partnering with Southern California’s IHP Capital Partners Inc. on the 160-lot project.

Berkeley at Baseline is within Baseline’s Parkside Village subdivision, and the builders have broken ground on 40 of the homes so far. Sales are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Homes in the neighborhood will be detached and three-story, single-family dwellings that will range in size from 1,641 to 2,323 square feet.

“Well-located between the employment centers of Boulder and downtown Denver, Baseline will bring a new type of housing community and product to northwest Denver,” Berkeley Homes president Jeff Willis said in a statement. “Broomfield’s new home inventory outside of the Baseline community is limited and competition for buildable land is high, particularly from public homebuilders. Berkeley Homes and IHP are aligned in strategy and approach in creating desirable communities in growing markets with strong employment fundamentals, and we look forward to working together in delivering these beautiful homes.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Longmont Senior Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living provides Longmont senior living at its best. Your search for a supportive senior assisted living community is...
  2. Residential Solar Energy Experts

    In Colorado, solar energy is a natural! Harness the power of the sun to save on your monthly utility bills....
  3. Call Greenwood & Myers Today

    We understand: talking about end-of-life issues can be uncomfortable. But planning your own memorial service takes the burden off your...
  4. Apartments With A Pool And Workout Area

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  5. Mexican Food That Satisfies

    Skip drive-through tacos and come to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food for Mexican food that satisfies. You’ll find the authentic...