Boulder County, USFS to enact fire restrictions

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is enacting Stage 1 fire restrictions because of the continually warm and dry weather conditions.

Restrictions will take effect after midnight Friday, according to a news release. Stage 1 fire restrictions limit where and what type of fires people can have.

The fine for violating Stage 1 fire restrictions could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization as well imprisonment for more than six months, the release said.

The restrictions will be in place for areas including unincorporated parts of western Boulder County, including all unincorporated land west of Colo. 93, Broadway and U.S. 36, as well as Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, Clear Creek and Boulder reservoirs, Canyon Lake and the Pawnee National Grassland.

The fire ban includes a prohibition on open fires, campfires, stove fires, grills, fireworks, firearms in recreational use, smoking and explosives.

Recreation sites where constructed fires are allowed in permanent fire pits or fire grates include: Kelly Dahl Campground, Rainbow Lakes Campground, Camp Dick Campground, Peaceful Valley Campground, Meeker Park Overflow Campground, Olive Ridge Campground and Brainard Lake Recreation Area, which includes Pawnee Campground.

Fire, shooting and developed recreation site restrictions and seasonal closures of Forest Service properties can be found at bit.ly/341UiE9.