Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 24, 2021

New cases: 7
Total cases: 24,042
Total hospitalizations: 856
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 11
Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 9.80
7-day percent positivity: 0.8%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 69%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 75%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 555,569
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,961
- Total deaths among cases: 6,765
- Total hospitalizations: 31,431
- Total tested: 3,152,372
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,191,575
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,872,506
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 5
- New monitoring tests: 63
- Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
- Current isolation space use: 0%