Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 24, 2021

New cases: 7

Total cases: 24,042

Total hospitalizations: 856

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 11

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 9.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.8%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 69%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 75%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 555,569
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,961
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,765
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,431
  • Total tested: 3,152,372
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,191,575
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,872,506

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 5
  • New monitoring tests: 63
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

