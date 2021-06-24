Eldora wins climate impact and terrain-park excellence awards

Ski resort Eldora was the recipient of two 2021 awards from national ski industry organizations.

This month the National Ski Areas Association recognized Eldora with a Golden Eagle Award for Environmental Excellence in the category of Climate Impact, according to a resort news release.

“We are so proud to get this nod from NSAA,” says Hunter Wright, Eldora’s sustainability manager, said in the release. “It highlights not only our efforts to date but the need for Eldora and the broader ski industry to continue prioritizing sustainability in every aspect of resort operations and the guest experience.

This week the Colorado Ski Country USA named Kevin Sprecher, Eldora’s terrain park manager, the Terrain Master of the Year.

“Kevin built an exceptionally progressive system that incorporates all skill levels and provides opportunity for fun and challenges for every skill of skier and rider,” Eldora’s snow surfaces manager Chris Cipolletti said in the release. “His motivation to perform and lead his crew not only keeps them engaged but inspires them to work hard and encourages creativity.”

