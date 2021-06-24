GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder Strong Tribute Installation at King Soopers

News

Photos: Boulder Strong Tribute Installation at King Soopers

  • Tara Huston, florist and owner of Fawns Leap Botanical Arts, and other volunteers place flowers in the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Erin Pierce, of Eldorado Springs, places flowers on the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The boarded up front of King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive is seen above the fence where the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation is being constructed on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The Boulder Strong Tribute Installation of flowers is seen on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Erin Pierce, of Eldorado Springs, pauses for a moment while adding flowers to the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Tara Huston, florist and owner of Fawns Leap Botanical Arts, places a flower in the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Flowers gathered for the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation are seen at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The Boulder Strong Tribute Installation of flowers is seen on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Tara Huston, florist and owner of Fawns Leap Botanical Arts, places a flower in the Boulder Strong Tribute Installation on the fence at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

By | mjonas@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
