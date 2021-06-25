‘A reminder of the reality’: Floral installation at south Boulder King Soopers an ode to community spirit

Flowers in various shades of pink, orange, red and violet painted a sunrise on the fence outside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, creating something beautiful and peaceful in an area that for many conjures feelings of anxiety and grief.

The south Boulder grocery store and community hub was the site of a mass shooting on March 22 in which 10 people died. In the face of tragedy, many feel inclined to do something. That’s certainly how Tara Huston and Ali DeJohn felt.

Huston, the owner of local floral shop Fawns Leap, and DeJohn, the owner of creative retreat space The Makerie, decided to give back in the best way they knew how: creating an ode to all of the flowers, cards and trinkets that people left outside the fence around the store in the days after the shooting.

“We were wanting (to find) ways to honor the seriousness and the sadness that’s here but also to use flowers, hopefully, to bring some joy, lift up our hearts a little bit and to begin to engage with the space in a different way,” Huston said.

The pair created a smaller impromptu floral installation on Pearl Street Mall in the days after the shooting.

The current floral installation is on the stretch of fence on the west side of the King Soopers parking area and will remain up until Sunday. People are encouraged to stop by and take a flower to share with a loved one or stranger.

Edward Rowen and Susan Short were among the people who stopped by on the first day the installation was open to the public. Rowen left the pharmacy of the King Soopers on March 22, minutes before a gunman entered the store and killed 10 people.

“It was closer than you’d want it to be for anybody,” Short said.

The south Boulder residents walked to the floral installation. They spent some time admiring its beauty and each took a flower to give to neighbors.

Likewise, Boulder native Cam Low stopped by on Thursday to spend a moment among the flowers, outside the grocery store where she grew up shopping.

“It’s a reminder of the reality of what happened here,” Low said, holding an orange flower.

It felt bizarre to return to the grocery store, but Low said the installation was beautiful, a fitting tribute where people were not leaving an offering but instead taking something to pass on. Low planned to give the flower to her mother.

When the grocery store reopens later this year, Eldorado Springs resident Erin Pierce will be the first one to return.

Pierce volunteered to help put together the art installation on Wednesday, and it brought her a sense of peace to create something positive outside the place where something awful happened.

“It’s really beautiful,” she said. “It’s a little thing we could all do.”

Plus, she loved the concept, the fact that it was inspired by the sunrise and that people were invited to come deconstruct it naturally.

“That’s a symbol of community and togetherness,” Pierce said.

A photographer took a photo of the floral installation, and it will be reproduced on the fence after it’s fully removed on Sunday. It will remain there throughout the duration of the construction at the grocery store and will be sized to scale, Boulder’s Public Art Program Manager Mandy Vink said.

The flowers for the installation were donated by King Soopers.

As volunteers worked to create the installation Wednesday, a person across the street screamed out: “It’s beautiful!”

“That’s what we’re looking for — to bring some joy and delight to a place where something deeply sad and tragic has happened,” Huston said.