Boulder County cone zones: Week of June 27-July 2

Boulder

Colorado Avenue and Regent Drive: Traffic control will be in place as a new right-turn lane, protected bike lane and multiuse path is added on the south side of Colorado Avenue. Construction is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project should be completed July 31.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central Avenue near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Valmont Road and Kings Ridge east to 30th Street: Single-lane and sidewalk closures are in place on Valmont Road. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday.

28th Street and U.S. 36: The Colorado Department of Transportation is resurfacing a 2.6-mile stretch of road. There are overnight single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Sept. 30. Westbound lanes on U.S. 36 do not close until 7 p.m.

71st Street and Winchester Circle: Single- and full-lane road closures are in place in addition to sidewalk and intersection closures at 71st Street and Winchester Court. The work is in place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is expected to be complete Wednesday.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: Isabelle Road is completely closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between U.S. 287 and North 111th Street for a safety improvements project at Isabelle’s intersection with U.S. 287. The road is expected to be closed until the end of June. Access and detour routes will be available from each side of the closure. After work is complete, construction will begin on the west side of U.S. 287 and will be in place until August.

Longmont

First Street and Emery Street: First Avenue is reduced to one way for eastbound traffic only between Main Street and Martin Street to facilitate construction on the First and Emery streets intersection improvement project. Emery Street will remain closed for the duration of the project. The project is expected to continue through Monday.

County Line Road: The westbound lanes of 17th Avenue are closed at the intersection of East County Line Road and traffic is shifted to the eastbound lanes with one lane of through traffic allowed in each direction. Work is expected to be complete Wednesday. Concrete work is being done on the sidewalks on the west side of East County Line Road between the bridge and Sunshine Avenue. Bike lanes on County Line Road are closed between Ninth Avenue and 17th Avenue, and bicyclists may detour to the east or west around the construction area.

Lafayette

Robin Hood Street: Starting July 6, Robin Hood Street will be closed from Little John Court to South Boulder Road for at least two weeks to allow crews to locate utilities and conduct drainage work. To access South Boulder Road, drivers can access Avalon Avenue or Saratoga Drive as alternate routes.

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and will be closed for the coming months. Wayfinding signs have been installed at the park for users to navigate construction and access the baseball fields. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking. Restrooms at the LaMont Does Park baseball field are and will remain closed for a few weeks as crews complete underground utility work. Temporary restroom facilities are on-site and open during this closure.

South Boulder Road: Drivers can now access the new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road. Minor traffic delays are expected due to buses stopping. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking. Motorists can expect to see work crews in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Erie

19th Street: On Thursday and Friday, SEMA Construction will be locating existing utilities on the west side of 119th Street, south of Rex Ranch Place. Work hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will involve daytime lane closures on 119th Street. Traffic will still be able to go in both directions. Construction and deadlines may change depending on weather.

County Line Road: On Monday, County Line Road will be closed to traffic between Colo. 7 and Arapahoe Road. According to the contractors, the closure will last through the end of summer. The primary detour route will be 119th Street. Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to pay close attention to detours and traffic control signs.

Superior

Promenade Drive and Main Street: The sidewalks of Promenade Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way are closed for utility work. Additionally, the sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. The sidewalk on the east side of Superior Drive will closed on Monday, and flaggers will be present to assist pedestrians through the work zone. There will be intermittent closures of Old Rail Way, Promenade Drive and Superior Drive from Wednesday to Friday. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to construction of the Marshall Road bridge.