Boulder County Sheriff’s Office determines criminal mischief cause for gas leak

After its investigation Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has determined that criminal mischief caused a gas leak near a rural intersection, according to a news release.

A gas main break was reported Thursday at the southwest corner of North 87th Street and Vermillion Road in Boulder County, an intersection just northwest of Longmont, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters with Hygiene Fire Protection District were the first to arrive on scene and found a large natural gas pipe leaking, according to a news release. Soon after, officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Excel Public Service arrived and assisted with evacuating nearby homes and closing intersections until the leak was evaluated, according to the release.

Excel officials were able to quickly shut off the gas line and residents were allowed to return home and the roads were opened, the release states. There was no interruption to gas service for nearby cities. Details about the criminal mischief were not available Friday.

The gasoline repair will be expensive, the release states. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s dispatch center at 303-441-4444.