Brickell begins first phase of gel study

Brickell Biotech Inc., a pharmaceutical company developing treatments for skin conditions, is partnering with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to launch the first phase of a study of pironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis in Japan.

PPH is a common medical disorder of excessive sweating from the palms and soles that affects both adults and children, according to Brickell.

“Depending on the outcome of the Phase 1 study, Kaken and Brickell will determine the next steps, if any, for the development of sofpironium bromide gel in PPH patients in their respective territories,” Brickell chief research and development officer Deepak Chadha said in a statement.

Sofpironium bromide is Brickell’s lead investigational product candidate and is a new chemical entity that belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics.

