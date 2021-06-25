GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado Tech Center space fetches $6.7M

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A commercial building in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center has been purchased by an organization that appears to be operated by one of the building’s tenants.

An entity called 280 Taylor-CTC LLC bought the roughly 17,000-square-foot building on about an acre at 280 S. Taylor Ave. for just over $6.7 million from the Mitchell Family Trust, Boulder County property records show.

The buyer was registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office by Kyle Wente, co-owner of shipping-material manufacturer EcoEnclose LLC, according to public records.

EcoEnclose operates out of a suite in the Taylor Avenue building.

The company moved into the CTC from a roughly 3,000-square-foot space in Longmont in 2016, taking over more than 9,400 square feet of space at the time, according to a BusinessDen report.

The outlet reported that Wente and wife Saloni Doshi acquired EcoEnclose in 2015 and quickly began growing the business.

