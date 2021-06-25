GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 25, 2021

New cases: 9

Total cases: 24,051

Total hospitalizations: 856

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 11

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 11.90

7-day percent positivity: 0.8%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 338
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 42
  • B.1.617.2 13
  • P.1: 9

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 555,971
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,971
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,766
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,491
  • Total tested: 3,155,712
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,205,586
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,895,281

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 8
  • New monitoring tests: 83
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

