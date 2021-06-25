Two Boulder High School students win $50,000 vaccine scholarships

Two Boulder High School students won $50,000 scholarships on Friday as part of the state’s vaccine scholarship drawing, an effort by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis to increase vaccination rates among 12- to-17-year-olds.

Senior Bay Morrish, 17, of Nederland, and junior Nathan Reseigh, 15, of Boulder, will both receive $50,000 for the post-secondary education of their choice.

Both Bay and Nathan said they and their families were skeptical when first contacted by state officials.

At first, Bay said, his family thought the state was pestering them to get the vaccine.

“We kept sending emails back saying we already got the vaccine, you can leave us alone,” he said, laughing. “And they said, ‘We know, we’re just trying to give you some money. Next thing, I’m on stage, and it was hitting me, and I thought, wait, this is really happening. I thought I was going to get kidnapped.”

Nathan’s mother, Rachael Hay-Arthur, said she was particularly skeptical because of all the scams she’s helped her parents sift through over the past year.

“(The state official) said she’d send it to me in an email, and so when I saw that and her address, I thought, maybe this is true,” Hay-Arthur said.

Nathan has received his first vaccine dose and is scheduled to get his second dose soon — he was waiting until state track and field competitions were finished so that the side effects didn’t impact the events or training.

“I don’t think (the scholarship) has really even hit me because it’s so weird,” Nathan said. “A month ago I wasn’t even vaccinated, and now I won a vaccine lottery.”

Bay said he was a little skeptical about getting the vaccine until his mom told him he needed to get it before visiting his grandma and other loved ones, and he thought: Why not get it?

“There’s been a lot of hardship throughout our family, stuff going sideways left and right, like it has been for most people this last year,” he said. “I was getting sick of the universe and wondering if it was going to throw me a bone, and then it threw me $50,000.”

Nathan said he wants to go to college somewhere in the Pacific Northwest and continue running.

“I’m not super-picky, but now I might allow myself to be more picky,” he said.

Bay said he plans on attending trade school and wants to train to become an electrician.

There are still 10 $50,000 scholarships available for students who get vaccinated, according to the state.