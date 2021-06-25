Updated Boulder County smoking restrictions take effect Sunday

An ordinance updating Boulder County’s restrictions and prohibitions about smoking in unincorporated areas takes effect Sunday.

Boulder County Public Health officials said in a Friday news release that provisions of the ordinance, adopted by Boulder County commissioners in May, include:

Added regulations of electronic smoking device use, in addition to conventional smoking.

Added language to include electronic vaping devices and protections from secondhand vapor.

Not allowing smoking or vaping within 25 feet of business entryways.

Not allowing smoking in public service areas such as bus stops.

Adding protections from smoking and vaping in some county parks and recreation spaces.

Boulder County Public Health staff will work with businesses to oversee compliance, focusing first on education about the ordinance and secondhand smoke. Businesses will be fined after three occurrences of the same violation within 12 months.

The full ordinance can be viewed at bit.ly/3fmg6Sz.