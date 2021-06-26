Daily COVID-19 data, reported June 26, 2021

Colorado case data
Total cases: 556,542
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,971
Total deaths among cases: 6,770
Total hospitalizations: 31,513
Total tested: 3,159,121
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,213,224
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,914,329
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 0
New diagnostic tests: 5
New monitoring tests: 55
Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
Current isolation space use: 0%