Presentation on Boulder bandshell’s history to precede concert

On Sunday, Historic Boulder and Local Theater Company will present “The History of the Bandshell,” a talk by The American Institute of Architecture’s Leonard Segel and local historian Dan Corson on the history of the iconic Glen Huntington Bandshell in Boulder’s Central Park.

Segel and Corson will discuss the structure’s history as well as the value of public performance spaces. The 30-minute presentation will begin at 8 p.m.

The bandshell, opened in 1938, was modeled on the Hollywood Bowl and was designated a local landmark by the city in 1995.

Admission to the presentation is included with tickets to the theater company’s production of “Discount Ghost Stories: Songs from the Rockies,” a concert that features bluegrass, pop, and funk music, interspersed with rarely heard stories of influential Coloradans.