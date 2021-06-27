Boulder City Council on board for parking pricing changes

Although final approval of the project is a ways off, the Boulder City Council is on board for most of the staff-proposed changes to its neighborhood parking permit program and its pricing approach for the city’s on- and off-street parking.

However, the conversation during Tuesday’s City Council study session raised another big question: Is Boulder being aggressive enough in its efforts to reduce emissions and have a positive impact on the environment?

In the eyes of the Transportation Advisory Board, the answer is no, particularly considering the urgent nature of the climate crisis. Boulder climate staff proposed a far bolder climate approach in a study session earlier this month.

“If you take a hard look at climate or equity, and you say we really care about making serious changes, you should expect it to look a lot like moving away from the status quo — not just incrementally but really … showing how we are going to do things fundamentally differently,” TAB member Ryan Schuchard told the Council on Tuesday.

He suggested raising the cost of the neighborhood parking permit program much higher than what staff proposed, primarily in an effort to change behavior.

The neighborhood parking permit program includes three tiers: resident, business and commuter. It is meant to manage spillover parking from high-demand areas, and it covers 13 “zones” in Boulder, including Mapleton, University Hill and Whittier. Resident permits cost $17 a year; business permits cost $75 a year; and commuter permits cost $100 a quarter. These costs have not changed since 1994 and cover less than 50% of what it costs to operate the program, according to staff.

City staff is proposing changes that would increase the annual cost for residents from $17 to $30 in 2022. After that, it would continue increasing by $10 each year until hitting $50.

The proposal for the commuter permit has the cost increasing by $20 annually until hitting $460. Business permit costs would remain steady, per the staff’s recommendation.

Though this was a personal opinion and not a figure agreed upon by TAB, Schuchard said he could see those prices going as high as $1,000 a year for both the commuter and resident permit.

Parking economics is a major determinant of local driving, which is one of the largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions, Schuchard said.

While parking management and pricing are effective tools for changing traffic behavior, it’s not sufficient to do so on its own, Acting Transportation Planning Manager Chris Hagelin said.

“We have to have a multimodal system that provides options for people that are competitive to the private automobile and not just in terms of cost but also in terms of reliability, in terms of convenience, frequency,” he said.

“It’s a super-complex problem because you can address the travel habits with parking pricing and maybe not really impact the carbon emissions piece very much unless you think carefully about how you’re directing your price increases,” Mayor Sam Weaver said.

Cost recovery is a big driver for the proposal to increase pricing, considering the city hasn’t raised its prices since 1994.

Councilmember Aaron Brockett said he’d prefer raising the cost of the neighborhood permitting program enough to raise revenue that could support neighborhood-specific multimodal improvements that reduce the city’s reliance on single-occupancy vehicles. Several others agreed with this idea.

Staff proposed a number of other changes, including a performance-based pricing strategy that would adjust pricing based on occupancy data. It also recommended graduated fines for parking violations as well as mobility safety fines, which entails higher fines for violations that impede mobility safety such as blocking a bike lane.

At the current base fee of $15, people are much more likely to risk a violation, Deputy Director of Community Vitality Cris Jones said. Staff recommended increasing the base to $30.

“We’re trying to implement a fine structure that discourages people pressing their luck and encourages them to be compliant and pay for parking like everybody else,” he said.

There was disagreement about whether the city-owned parking garages should begin charging a $3 fee on the weekends. Councilmember Bob Yates worried the move would affect the downtown businesses and lower-income workers.

There was no clear consensus, so the Council requested that staff think about it and bring back some ideas.