Pop Up Shop event gave small businesses opportunity to connect after pandemic

Despite the rain and dreary skies, the air at Saturday’s Pop Up Shop was buzzing with excitement.

Patrons weaved in and out of the canopies set up along the sidewalks, admiring businesses’ products spread out across tables underneath. Toddlers tottered around playing with the garbage can-shaped stress balls handed out by Fleetline Sanitizing. People sipped on pink lemonade from The Beverage Box or horchata from La Garnacha food truck.

Organized by Jen Wence, of GG Designs, the Pop Up Shop featured over a dozen small businesses selling everything from homemade jewelry to health drinks.

“It’s been way better than expected,” Wence said of the event. “A lot of people have come out to support.”

With the help of the City of Longmont and the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Wence organized the event in the hope of helping small businesses in the area recover after the pandemic.

Many of the businesses that came to the event have been supporting each other over the past year. Silvia De Leon of De Leon Queens Cakes is friends with several of the business owners, and explained that sometimes they will refer customers to one another.

“We all help each other out,” she said.

Sofia Pereyra, 17, only recently started her Heaven’s Sweets business, and has been grateful for the community that exists between the small businesses.

“Getting to know the other businesses has been great,” she said. She explained that they have supported her and helped her get her name out through events like the Pop Up Shop.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several of the small businesses present at the event had taken a hit.

Melissa Granados, 24, owns My Little Oven Bakery, a home-based cottage company that produces sugar cookies and other treats. During the pandemic she saw a dip in sales, but is hoping to recover as it comes to an end.

Granados enjoyed the pop-up because it was an opportunity to meet a lot of new clientele. “It has been a great chance to see people face-to-face,” she said.

For Edison Parker, 32, owner of Shinkyu-No, the COVID-19 pandemic hurt his homemade dumpling business.

Having started Shinkyu-No in 2018, Parker primarily partnered with breweries to share his product. However, many restaurants closed during the pandemic, so Parker was forced to restructure. He began to package his dumplings by the dozen and deliver them directly to people’s homes.

The pop-up event was the first that Parker had been a part of, and he was eager to get his company’s name out there. “This has been really great for exposure,” he explained.

Wence is already organizing a second small business pop-up event for August and expects triple the amount of businesses to participate.