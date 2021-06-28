Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 28, 2021

New cases: 21

Total cases: 24,072

Total hospitalizations: 857

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 7

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 15.30

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 70%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 76%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 20, 2021

Boulder: 19%

Longmont: 42%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 27%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 12%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8289.4

Erie: 5369.5

Lafayette: 6433.3

Longmont: 8472.3

Louisville: 5363.8

Lyons: 3957.0

Nederland: 1948.1

Superior: 4098.5

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4905.1

Case data by racial demographic

White

Cases: 62.9%

Hospitalizations: 55.5%

Deaths: 74.9%

Latino

Cases: 31.8%

Hospitalizations: 36.8%

Deaths: 18.0%

Black

Cases: 1.1%

Hospitalizations: 1.6%

Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races

Cases: 4.2%

Hospitalizations: 6.0%

Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data