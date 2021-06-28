Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 28, 2021

New cases: 21
Total cases: 24,072
Total hospitalizations: 857
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 7
Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 15.30
7-day percent positivity: 1.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 70%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 76%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 20, 2021
- Boulder: 19%
- Longmont: 42%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 27%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 12%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8289.4
- Erie: 5369.5
- Lafayette: 6433.3
- Longmont: 8472.3
- Louisville: 5363.8
- Lyons: 3957.0
- Nederland: 1948.1
- Superior: 4098.5
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4905.1
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.9%
- Hospitalizations: 55.5%
- Deaths: 74.9%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.8%
- Hospitalizations: 36.8%
- Deaths: 18.0%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.2%
- Hospitalizations: 6.0%
- Deaths: 5.9%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 557,004
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,989
- Total deaths among cases: 6,776
- Total hospitalizations: 31,562
- Total tested: 3,164,353
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,220,608
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,931,177