Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

Local News

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 28, 2021

New cases: 21

Total cases: 24,072

Total hospitalizations: 857

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 7

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 15.30

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 70%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 76%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 20, 2021

  • Boulder: 19%
  • Longmont: 42%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 27%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 12%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8289.4
  • Erie: 5369.5
  • Lafayette: 6433.3
  • Longmont: 8472.3
  • Louisville: 5363.8
  • Lyons: 3957.0
  • Nederland: 1948.1
  • Superior: 4098.5
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4905.1

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
  • Cases: 62.9%
  • Hospitalizations: 55.5%
  • Deaths: 74.9%
  • Latino
  • Cases: 31.8%
  • Hospitalizations: 36.8%
  • Deaths: 18.0%
  • Black
  • Cases: 1.1%
  • Hospitalizations: 1.6%
  • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
  • Cases: 4.2%
  • Hospitalizations: 6.0%
  • Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 557,004
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,989
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,776
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,562
  • Total tested: 3,164,353
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,220,608
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,931,177

