Lyons to honor Dave Cosgrove and Crystal White as this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Good Old Days

The 55th annual celebration of Lyons Good Old Days will look different this year and will crown its new Mr. and Mrs. Good Old Days during the town’s free weekly summer concert series that kicks off Thursday.

“Mr. and Mrs. Good Old Days is an embodiment of what it means to be a Lyons resident in terms of town stewardship, involvement, volunteerism and overall good deeds in our community,” Lyons Historical Society President and Lyons Redstone Museum Director LaVern Johnson said.

During the town’s Welcome to Summer Band concert and program at Sandstone Park, 350 Broadway in Lyons, Parks and Recreation Chair Ian Brighton will crown Dave Cosgrove and Crystal White as this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Good Old Days. The free weekly concert series will run every Thursday until Aug. 12.

The shortened Good Old Days celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Good Old Days and will be followed by honoring four families who have been in the community for more than 40 years. Those families include Katlyn Enny from the Boone family, Tala Moe from the French/Snyder family, Monte Pickering from the Lee/Steele family and Luis Vasquez from the Vasquez family.

Lyons Mayor Nick Angelo will greet concert-goers at 7:15 p.m. before the Dechen Hawk Band welcomes music enthusiasts to this year’s first summer concert at 7:35 p.m.

“In years past we held the celebration separately as a prelude into the Fourth of July celebration but this year we are combining some of our town events due to pandemic concerns,” Johnson said.

The free outdoor celebration honors the mountain town’s heritage and continues that tradition by honoring residents who have made an impact in the community but because of on-going COVID-19 concerns was modified, Johnson did not know what other Good Old Day festivities would look like as the town works out such details.

“As the town begins to assess what summer 2021 will look like in Lyons, with a post COVID-19 lens, we wanted to honor Dave Cosgrove for 20 years of working to make Lyons a better place to live,” Lyons spokeswoman Kim Mitchell said.

“We also want to recognize Crystal White for her long standing dedication of volunteer service with Lyons Volunteers and the Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund,” Mitchell said.

“We just wanted to recognize and honor Dave and Crystal as well as show them our support for all that they have done in our community especially in this incredibly difficult pandemic year,” Johnson said.