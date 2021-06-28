Wildlife experts suggest ways to keep birds safe from deadly disease

The summer season can bring a variety of traditions in each household. Eating outside, tending a garden, or even setting up a bird feeder. However, a disease dangerous to birds is prompting wildlife experts to urge people to rethink that last tradition.

The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is urging Boulder residents to take down their bird feeders or at least clean them to slow the spread of a disease called conjunctivitis.

Mysti Tatro, the communications and marketing coordinator for Greenwood, said that while conjunctivitis isn’t transmissible to humans, it can be deadly to birds.

“Conjunctivitis is a bacteria that spreads mostly with house finches. They can get really goopy eyes and it can be a really terrible way for them to die,” Tatro said.

She also said that if birds have the disease long enough, they can become blind and unable to find food or even killed by predators because they can’t fly away.

Tatro said she hopes that the lesser communal spaces will prevent larger quantities of the bacteria from spreading between birds by taking down feeders.

“We do know that (not) congregating will help limit the spread, so if people aren’t cleaning their bird feeders well or if they’re not cleaning them often enough or if they have a lot of infected birds in their area already, the bird feeders are just more of a risk than they’re worth,” she said.

If someone doesn’t have a bird feeder, they can still help not spread conjunctivitis to birds by disposing of dead birds using gloves, cleaning feces off surfaces and keeping cats inside so they can’t hunt. All of these actions specifically help the birds, as mammals aren’t vulnerable to conjunctivitis.

Even though the disease is very dangerous, Tatro said she believes there isn’t a significantly greater presence of it this summer than in the past years.

“I’ve talked to a few of our rehabbers here and they don’t feel like it’s more prevalent than other seasons. It’s pretty typical to what we usually get, but we don’t really have any hard data,” she said.

For now, Tatro said she hopes people will be mindful of the spaces birds frequent near them and try to help keep them clean so birds might stay safe.

“(Birds) don’t really need bird feeders in the summer and it would really help to limit that conjunctivitis spread,” Tatro said.