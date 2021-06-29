Colorado wildfires: Crews continue to make progress on Muddy Slide, Sylvan fires

Cooler weather across Colorado has given crews some relief in fighting blazes across the state. There has been minimal fire growth, allowing for containment of what was a very active situation just days ago.

Currently, 48 large fires have burned 661,462 acres across the country, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In Colorado, three active fires have burned a combined 19,817 acres, according to the NIFC.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has forecasted for a damp week, with parts of Colorado even getting snow as a cooling trend has dominated the region.

Here’s the latest on some of the fires burning in Colorado:

Muddy Slide fire

Burning 20 miles south of Steamboat Springs, this blaze began June 20 and has been 14% contained. The Routt County fire is burning mostly timber with isolated torching and smoldering. NIFC reports that structures and energy infrastructure are threatened, but no structures have been lost. The containment area is located along County Road 16 on the eastern side of the fire as well as in the area of the Muddy Slide. Containment may increase as newly constructed fire lines get tested by heat and winds. Rain helped crews on Monday.

There are 300 people working the 4,093-acre fire, which has cost $3.1 million. Officials estimate the fire to be contained by the end of July. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A virtual community meeting will be held via the Muddy Slide Facebook page at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are still evacuations along County Road 16.

Sylvan fire

Burning 15 miles south of Eagle, near Sylvan State Park, the fire has grown to 3,775 acres since it began on June 20. The fire is fueled by timber and slash with minimal behavior as of late. Still, structures and energy infrastructure are threatened.

“The hard work put in by firefighters during recent rainy weather is starting to pay off as containment of the fire begins to increase,” the official Sylvan Fire update for Monday read.

There are 387 people working the fire, which has been 27% contained and has cost $3.2 million. Officials estimate the fire to be contained by Aug. 1. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials are using Facebook to give updates. Area, road and trail closures are still in effect.

Oil Springs fire

The lightning-caused blaze has been burning since June 18, charring 12,613 acres of land 42 miles north of Grand Junction. Timber and brush are fueling the fire now, with one structure lost. Other structures and energy infrastructure are still threatened.

There are 344 people working the fire, which has been 30% contained and has cost $2.7 million. Officials estimate the fire to be contained by July 3.

There are currently no evacuations.

West fire

The blaze is burning 35 miles southeast of Rock Springs, Wyo., and 80 miles northwest of Craig. It is near the tripoint of Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The fire, caused by lightning, has been burning since June 20, fueled by heavy lodgepole and limber pine surrounded by sagebrush and grasses. There are no structures threatened by this remote fire that has scared 3,429 acres.

About 109 people have been reassigned from the blaze and only 19 remain working it. The fire has reached 98% containment, with full containment expected Tuesday. The fire has cost $1.3 million.

Wild Cow fire

Located in Garfield County, the fire reached full containment Monday. It burned 560 acres of pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber. Lightning caused the fire on June 21.

The fire cost $615,000, burning 560 acres.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real-time events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.