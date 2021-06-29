GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder will drop indoor mask requirement…

CU Boulder will drop indoor mask requirement Thursday

Faculty, staff required to verify vaccination or exemption

University of Colorado Boulder will stop requiring masks and face coverings indoors starting Thursday, according to campus officials.

The change is aligned with state and Boulder County guidelines, spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra said in a statement.

Wearing a mask indoors is still recommended for people not fully vaccinated for coronavirus, and they will continue to be required in health care and child care settings, youth camps and public transit.

The campus scientific steering committee was involved with the decision to lift the mask requirement, Parra said, which was first announced in May.

The campus will also require faculty and staff to verify that they have received the coronavirus vaccine, a change from a previous announcement that campus verification would not be required. Faculty and staff vaccinated through campus medical services are exempt because their data will be uploaded by medical services.

The CU system announced in April that all students, faculty and staff would be required to get the coronavirus vaccine before the start of the fall semester.

“(The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) clarified that it will be able to provide confirmation of student vaccine status, but will not be able to do so for faculty and staff,” Parra said in an email. “Consequently, we modified our verification process to one that the campus will self-administer.”

Faculty and staff can verify their vaccine information or exemption through the MyCUHealth portal.

