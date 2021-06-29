CU soccer announces fall schedule

Colorado soccer is set to return this fall with a complete 19-game schedule. The Buffaloes will play nine matches at Prentup Field and will have 10 total matches broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

Colorado, coming off its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the season with an exhibition at Air Force (Aug. 14). The match against the Falcons marks the return of the Colorado Cup. The Colorado Cup has not been challenged since the 2018 season. CU has won the cup five times since its inception in 2011.

CU’s first official match of the season will be the second leg of the Colorado Cup, hosting Colorado State on Aug. 19. The third and final Colorado Cup match for the Buffs will be on Aug. 22 against Colorado College in Denver. It will be CU’s first game against the Tigers since its 1-0 double-overtime win in 2017.

The Buffs will close out the month of August with a marquee matchup against 2020 national runner-up, Florida State (Aug. 29). It will be the third meeting between the two schools and the Seminole’s first visit to Boulder.

CU opens the 11 game Pac-12 season on the road in Berkley, Calif., taking on the Bears on Sept. 25.

The Buffs’ home conference schedule features Washington (Sept. 30), Washington State (Oct. 3), Stanford (Oct. 17), Oregon (Oct. 21) and Oregon State (Oct. 24).

The remaining road slate includes stops at Southern California (Oct. 7), UCLA (Oct. 10), Arizona State (Oct. 28), Arizona (Oct. 31) and Utah (Nov. 5).

Date opponent Time (MT) TVAug. 14 at Air Force& (Exh) 6 p.m.Aug. 19 Colorado State& 4 p.m. P12Aug. 22 vs. Colorado College& NoonAug. 29 Florida State 11:30 a.m. P12Sept. 2 at TCU 6 p.m.Sept. 5 Stony Brook 1 p.m.Sept. 9 Cal State Fullerton 4 p.m.Sept. 12 at Purdue 11 a.m.Sept. 19 at Denver 1 p.m.Sept. 25 at California* 3 p.m.Sept. 30 Washington* 3 p.m. P12Oct. 3 Washington State* Noon P12Oct. 7 at Southern California* 5 p.m. P12Oct. 10 at UCLA* 1 p.m. P12Oct. 17 Stanford* Noon P12Oct. 21 Oregon* 3 p.m.Oct. 24 Oregon State* Noon P12Oct. 28 at Arizona State* 6 p.m. P12Oct. 31 at Arizona* 1 p.m.Nov. 5 at Utah* 3 p.m. P12

&– Colorado Cup, * Pac-12 Conference