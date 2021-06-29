The University of Colorado Boulder receives $250,000 aerospace endowment

The University of Colorado Boulder will receive a $250,000 endowment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space to provide fellowships for graduate students in aerospace engineering.

The one-year fellowship program, which starts this fall, will provide support for graduate student tuition, fees and activities.

The Vision, Autonomy and Decision Research lab will be renamed the Raytheon Intelligence & Space VADeR lab after the endowment.

“I cannot overstate the importance of graduate fellowships in enabling our Smead Aerospace faculty to recruit the top students,” department Chair Brian Argrow said in a statement. “CU Boulder brings together world-renowned faculty, unparalleled research opportunities and an incredible facility, and Raytheon Technologies’ partnership provides one more tool that allows us to compete for the best students.”