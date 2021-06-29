Woman swept down St. Vrain River after slipping on wet rocks

A woman was swept down the St. Vrain River after slipping on rocks Monday.

The 45-year-old woman stepped on wet rocks at Rocky Mountain National Park and fell into the St. Vrain River about 1 mile from the Wild Basin trailhead, according to a news release. She was swept about 100 feet downstream under large logs before she was able to pull herself onto the logs and other debris.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue members arrived on scene Monday and assisted her from the log, the release states.

The woman’s condition was assessed by park rangers, and she walked out with team members, the release states. She was further evaluated by Estes Park Health at the trailhead and declined transport by ambulance.

According the release, visitors are reminded to stay away from the banks of streams and rivers. Rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery, and water beneath them may be deep and extremely cold. Children should be supervised at all times.