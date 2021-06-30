Chautauqua’s Silent Film Series brings back retro charm to historic auditorium

In the mid-1890s to the late-1920s, folks would flock to vaudeville theaters and opera houses to take in silent films — black-and-white dramas, comedies and tragedies that brilliantly and artfully brought a variety of stories to screen.

From Clara Bow’s heart-lip pout to Charlie Chaplin’s bowler hat and memorable strut, the golden era of film produced some iconic imagery and styles that are often interwoven into much art of today.

Screenings were often accompanied by pianists, and in some cases small orchestras provided the soundtrack.

The Silent Film Series returns to Chautauqua from July 7- Aug. 4 and promises live scores from area musicians, five must-see movies and plenty of vintage charm.

“Silent films are a completely different art form than the ‘talkies’ that came after them,” said Shelly Benford, Chautauqua’s chief executive officer. “They have more depth. Without voices and with very little technology, the producers and actors had to rely on raw creativity. I love that every camera angle, set design, costume choice and facial expression needed to convey power and emotion in subtle ways, because there was no other way to do it.”

Taking place in the historic, high-roofed Chautauqua Auditorium — where the occasional sunbeam pokes through the rafters — the venue’s setting adds to the ambiance of the long-running series that came to the Colorado landmark in the 1980s.

“Mont Alto played at the Chautauqua Auditorium in 1994, the first year we ever scored a silent film,” said Rodney Sauer, musician and founder of Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. “We were invited back the next year and have played every year since — including a scaled-down COVID-aware performance in the empty auditorium in 2020 that Chautauqua recorded and made available online.”

Sauer is a bit of a detective and a historian who aims to bring a sense of authenticity to the series.

“In the 1920s, each theater created its own musical scores and very few of those scores survive as originally performed, because the pieces that made up the score were filed back into the theater’s library after the performance,” Sauer said. “What Mont Alto does is to compile film scores in the same way, using the same libraries that theater musicians in the 1920s did. So, what you’ll hear is not a score that was heard in the 1920s, but a score that could have been heard in the 1920s.”

This year, Mont Alto will be playing during the 1930 film “All Quiet on the Western Front” that will be screened on July 21. This will be the second performance of the score that was originally commissioned for a performance in San Francisco in 2015.

“The most rewarding part is saving these films and this music from obscurity,” Sauer said. “The combination of the movie, the music, the audience and the theater itself can be really enjoyable and powerful and audiences have come to love this unique kind of concert experience.”

Hank Troy, longtime silent film pianist and founder of the series will be providing the live score for “Safety Last,” “Zander the Great” and “Steamboat Bill, Jr.”

For the 1929 version of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” — on July 14 — Sauer will play accordion as part of an improv trio that includes Troy on piano and Ed Contreras on percussion. Crafting the song organically as the Sherlock Holmes mystery plays in the background is no easy task, but it is one Sauer welcomes.

“We’ve been doing one film a year as an improvised score for a dozen years and that’s quite a fun challenge,” Sauer said.

As for this version of “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” this is likely the first time it will be seen on the big screen in Colorado.

“It’s very dark and gothic, which is something German silent films did so well,” Sauer said.

In May, Sauer stepped inside Chautauqua Auditorium’s century-old projection booth, where projectionist John Templeton pointed out the still-visible handwritten listing of silent films that were shown in the barn-like space in 1929.

While the retro series sprung up in the ‘80s, it pleases organizers to know showings of silent films have an even longer history and association with Chautauqua.

“Hank and Rodney are wonderful musicians,” Benford said. “Not only do they bring the films to life, they know just about everything there is to know about silent films. It’s not only entertaining, but very educational to have them on board with us.”

While creating an improvisational jam that matches the happenings on screen can be quite the undertaking, matching a pre-planned live score to fit the film’s scenes is a definite process.

“Playing to the running film is the most important part of rehearsing,” Sauer said. “All of the members of Mont Alto are excellent sight-readers and chamber players, so the reading and interpretation of the music comes together quickly. But learning how to pace the music to not get out of sync with the film and remembering what all of the screen cues are where we start each piece requires running through the film several times.”

Instrumental sounds are not the only auditory aspect of the upcoming film series.

“We also will have a sound effects crew for the battle sequences of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ so those folks will be practicing getting the bombs and explosions on time,” Sauer said. “Once you see it on the screen, you’re already too late.”

The five-piece Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra tours the country and has consistently performed at the San Francisco Silent Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, the Turner Classic Movies festival and many others.

In addition to having a passion for the music of this time, Sauer — a silent film buff — is also often transfixed by the narratives captured on screen.

“The Marion Davies film ‘Zander the Great’ has been very hard to find, so it probably hasn’t been shown in Colorado since its first run in the mid-1920s,” Sauer said. “This will be the first screening of a new digital transfer made from the Library of Congress’s nitrate print, which has some decomposition in some scenes. But it turns out to be a fun movie — part comedy, part mystery, part Western adventure with cowboys, smugglers and a bunch of bandits.”

Unlike the stars of today, these actors couldn’t count on intriguing camera edits or glittery CGI to add to the story. Yet, sans dialogue, they captured a range of emotions and delivered a complex narrative without ever uttering a single word.

The American silent film era produced a staggering 10,919 films and sadly only around 2,749 of those are still around in some capacity. Organizers of Chautauqua’s series have selected a grouping sure to appeal to audiences of all ages.

“All five are really good programs,” Sauer said. “We’re bookending the series with classic comedies by Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton. For the Keaton film, we’ll be using my tinted 16mm film print rather than digital projection, which is always fun to go back to when possible.”

Homages to the silent film era have often surfaced in music videos from alternative bands of the 1990s. Stone Temple Pilots’ “Interstate Love Song” starts off with a complete silent-film scene where highly animated lovers quarrel.

The music videos for Hole’s “Violet” and Smashing Pumpkin’s “Tonight, Tonight” also give nods to the makeup, style of dress and fuzzy framed, muted color palette of that bygone era.

“We hope attendees of our 2021 Silent Film Series feel transported from their everyday lives to the magic of early cinema,” said Liza Purvis, director of marketing and communications at Chautauqua. “The full range of storytelling styles and human emotion is on display in this year’s series, from Sherlock Holmes mysteries through slapstick, stunt and madcap comedies and classic war movies.”

Having a chance to hear live music while viewing the visually intriguing films adds greatly to the overall experience, Purvis said.

“With the addition of live musical accompaniment from piano, the Silent Film Trio and the Mont Alto Orchestra, this unique experience goes far beyond the usual cineplex and is perfect for a multi-generational family outing, date night or long-awaited reunion of friends,” Purvis said.

Themes spotlighted in the antique films still resonate with viewers today.

“These films bring history alive in a way that textbooks cannot,” Benford said. “Many of the films are also incredibly funny. Every year, we do a third-grade field trip that includes silent film clips of Charlie Chaplin being chased down a hill by giant boulders. The kids think it’s hysterical.”

Films will be screened on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 and $7 for concert members.

“I just hope our patrons enjoy themselves,” Benford said. “It’s been a tough year-and-a-half for everyone. If a silent film can transport them back in time and maybe take their minds off their worries for a couple of hours, that would be great.”