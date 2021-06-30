Newly passed bill will aid in Boulder’s ability to conduct ranked-choice mayoral election

Nearly eight months after Boulder voters overwhelmingly supported a proposal to conduct mayoral elections by ranked-choice voting, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that will make it easier for the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office to do so.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Chris Kennedy and Sens. Steve Fenberg and Faith Winter, allows municipalities that want to use ranked-choice voting the ability to do so in non-partisan municipal elections. It also requires that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office establishes rules and systems by which municipalities can effectively conduct such elections.

Following the success of the Our Mayor, Our Choice initiative, which passed with 78% of the vote in November’s election, the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has been working with elected officials to advocate for legislation that will aid in its ability to conduct ranked-choice elections. Before the legislation passed, the clerk and recorder’s office had doubts about its ability to do so, at least within the 2023 timeframe set forth by the ballot measure.

Ranked-choice voting asks voters to rank candidates by preference. If no candidate has 50% of the vote, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and the people who voted for that candidate have their votes redistributed to their No. 2 choice.

Unlike home-rule municipalities, such as city of Boulder, counties must use voting systems that are certified and authorized for use in Colorado by the Secretary of the State, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick stated in an Aug. 31 letter to the Boulder City Council.

A voting system change should be planned with intention, Fitzpatrick stated. Because of that, she couldn’t commit to conducting ranked-choice voting by 2023.

When it’s not in the midst of an election, Clerk and Recorder’s spokesperson Mircalla Wozniak said the office spends a lot of its time advocating for bills such as this one and that it has been involved with this piece of legislation from the beginning. Beyond submitting testimony in favor, Wozniak said the county also worked on revisions and provided feedback as the bill moved through the legislative process. City staff also advocated for the bill.

“We were very pleased that this bill … advanced because now we’ll have the support from the state to really conduct this election for the city of Boulder,” she said.

It creates the framework necessary to ensure the county can successfully execute the mayoral election in 2023, Wozniak said.

Had the legislation not moved forward, the city could have opted to contract with a system such as Dominion Voting Systems on its own to coordinate the election.

Without it, however, the county would not have the resources or authority to effectively implement ranked-choice voting, including voting system certification and establishing conditions of use, Fitzpatrick argued in written testimony submitted in favor of the legislation that was signed Monday.

The newly passed bill mandates that the Secretary of State take on that work. Further, the Secretary of State must communicate how to best incorporate ranked-choice voting into the county’s risk-limiting auditing system as well the rules and standards regarding how to run ranked-choice elections at a larger scale — both within the county and districts that cross county boundaries, Fitzpatrick stated.