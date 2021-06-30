Scout Clean Energy to study effects of wind farms on grouse population

Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based renewable-energy developer, has partnered with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks and Western EcoSystems Technology Inc. to conduct a study on the effects of wind farms on the sharp-tailed grouse.

The study is designed to provide greater understanding of the effects of wind-farm siting, construction and operations on the local sharp-tailed grouse population.

“The overall goal of this research study is to determine if a wind farm may have any effects on sharp-tailed grouse habitat use, survival and reproduction,” Scout Clean Energy CEO Michael Rucker said in a press release. “The study is the first of its kind and will be important for developers to better understand the bird’s daily activities.”

The three-year study will include one year of pre-construction and two years of post-construction at the project. SDGFP and WEST will lead the research effort, with funding support from SDGFP and Scout. The State Wildlife Grant allows the state to apply for federal assistance to study species habitat.

“As a non-regulatory agency, we often collaborate with energy developers to help better understand the impacts of siting these utility projects,” Travis Runia, SDGFP upland game biologist, said in a prepared statement. “The key to our partnership with Scout is that it allows us to leverage our funding support to get 2 to 1 federal matching funds.”

The study will help inform future siting of wind-energy projects, the organizations said.

Scientists will use telemetry to capture grouse activity around the turbines, mounting GPS transmitters on the birds using a harness. The transmitters weigh less than 3% of the bird’s body weight.

With the GPS transmitters, scientists can capture grouse locations every 15 minutes to track activity around wind turbines, helping to determine any changes in grouse movements before and after construction.

Scout Clean Energy is developing the Sweetland wind-energy facility in Hand County, South Dakota. It will include up to 71 wind turbines with phased construction in 2021 and 2022.

