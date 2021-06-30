GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SomaLogic partners with British firm on cancer therapy research

Blood protein testmaker SomaLogic Inc. has partnered with British biotechnology firm Ixaka Ltd. on a research project to study the development of aptamer-based bispecific therapeutics, which are “agents that can recruit cytotoxic T cells and induce killing of tumor cells,” according to a company news release.

SomaLogic’s SOMAmer reagents will be studied as potential candidates for combination with Ixaka’s anticancer aptamers, known as anti-CD3 molecules.

The ability of SOMAmer reagents to bind with high specificity and affinity to any target protein makes them ideal for the development of novel therapies for oncology,” SomaLogic chief science officer Nebojsa Janji said in the release. “We hope to expand this collaboration with Ixaka in the future to support new treatments for other therapeutic areas.”

