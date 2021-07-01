AGC Biologics to buy Novartis facility in Longmont

AGC Biologics Inc., a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that broke onto the Boulder County bioscience scene last year when it took over the vacant AstraZeneca LP plant in Boulder, says it is now buying the Novartis facility in Longmont.

That deal, which has yet to close, comes on the heels of AGC’s plans to add 126,000 square feet to its Boulder operations.

AGC Biologics is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. It also has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy and Ichihara City, Japan.

The Longmont campus has 622,000 square feet of operations and office space within six buildings on 229 acres.

AGC said it has inked a deal to buy the property but did not announce a sales price.

The new space will allow AGC to expand its end-to-end cell and gene therapy business.

“The Longmont facility fits perfectly into AGC’s long-term growth and expansion plans,” AGC CEO Patricio Massera said in a statement. “This move is driven by our dedication to satisfy the needs of our current and future customers.”

Swiss biologics firm AveXis, a Novartis company, bought AstraZeneca’s Longmont campus at 4000 Nelson Road in 2019 for $30 million, a significant discount on that property. AstraZeneca bought the property from Amgen in 2016 for $64.5 million.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC