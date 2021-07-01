CDPHE: 16 COVID-19 Delta variant cases reported in Boulder County since mid-May

Boulder County Public Health is closely monitoring COVID-19 variants of concern in the area after 16 cases of the Delta variant were identified in mid-May, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The more transmissible Delta variant is now accounting for more than 70% of new infections across the state,” wrote Colorado State Joint Information Center spokesperson Kristen Stewart in an email. “Studies indicate that the Delta variant causes a more severe disease, with roughly double the hospitalization rate of the Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) for unvaccinated individuals.”

The Delta variant, known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India in late 2020, wrote Brian Spencer, JIC spokesperson in an email. The first Colorado Delta variant case was identified May 5 in Mesa County. So far, the variant has been identified in 36 Colorado counties.

Only about 7% of the COVID-19 cases statewide are reported to be variants of concern, said Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson.

Simental said state data lags about one week, so there may be more than 16 Delta variant cases in Boulder County. The Delta variant cases reported by CDPHE reflect data from June 20, she said.

“The genetic composition of the virus, which tells what variant it is, is taken from small random samples submitted each week through the Colorado SARS-CoV-2 Variant Surveillance program and provides estimates of the total variants of concern,” Simental said. “This means that the state takes a small batch of random samples to genome sequence the virus because they can’t sequence all the tests.”

According to CDPHE data, other variant cases in Boulder County include: 347 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant; zero cases of the B.1.351 variant; 42 cases of the B.1.427/429 variant; and 13 cases of the P.1 variant.

Douglas County’s population has about 13,500 more people than Boulder County. According to CDPHE, Douglas County has 12 more Delta variant cases than Boulder County.

Weld County’s population has about 17,000 fewer people than Boulder County, and it has three fewer Delta variant cases than Boulder County, according to CDPHE.

The COVID-19 vaccine is effective to stem the spread of COVID-19 virus and protect people from variants of concern, Simental said.

“We encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get their vaccine,” she said. “We also encourage people to mask, social distance and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.”