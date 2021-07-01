CDPHE reports one new COVID-19 outbreak in Boulder County

Boulder County broke its streak of three weeks without any COVID-19 outbreaks at area businesses or schools this week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak was determined June 24 at Boulder County Jail in Boulder. The outbreak cases involved four inmates.

Melanie Dreiling, health services administrator with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said none of the inmates was vaccinated at the time they tested positive for the virus.

“We had two male inmates test positive during their routine quarantine process,” she said. “They were not vaccinated. They were immediately isolated. We have since re-quarantined and tested their group, and there is no further spread of the virus. Both gentlemen have cleared isolation.”

Dreiling said all inmates are quarantined upon arrival to the jail.

Dreiling said the third case was a woman who tested positive during a routine quarantine process. She did not infect any other inmates and has since been cleared from isolation.

The fourth COVID-19 case was a man who was exposed to COVID-19 by his wife during her visit to the jail, Dreiling said.

“We isolated him when he arrived and tested him one week from exposure, (and) he tested positive,” she said. “He has not infected any other inmates and is still in isolation at this time.”

This is the second outbreak reported by the state at the Boulder County Jail. The first outbreak was determined by the state May 15 and involved two inmate cases and one staff case. The outbreak was resolved May 27.

At the time, Dreiling wrote in an email that only two residents at the jail tested positive for COVID-19 recently. She said the last staff infection was March 24 and did not have knowledge of any staff cases in May.

According to the CDPHE, three of the older COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Boulder County are still ongoing. The state considers a COVID-19 outbreak resolved when 28 days have passed with no new infections at the site.

Since last week, no new COVID-19 outbreaks have been resolved, according to the CDPHE.