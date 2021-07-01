Congruex continues buying spree with 2 Midwest acquisitions

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has acquired Mabeck LLC and Viking Corp., the Boulder company’s 11th and 12th such deal in the past four years.

The two Missouri-headquartered companies will be combined and rebranded as True North Management Services, according to a Congruex news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our acquisitions of Mabeck and Viking deepen our wireless capabilities in the Midwest. I am truly pleased to build upon our position as the leading turn-key design-build solution provider and enhance our service offerings for our customers,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in the release. “The teams at both companies have built strong organizations and we look forward to working with everyone at Mabeck and Viking to accelerate growth.”

True North will be headquartered in St. Louis, and will function as a self-performing wireless construction company, Congruex said. Mabeck and Viking’s current customers will not experience changes to their work.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC