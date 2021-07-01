GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 1, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health will not update its COVID-19 illness dashboard or vaccine dashboard Friday or Monday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

New cases: 9

Total cases: 24,099

Total hospitalizations: 859

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 8

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 13.10

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 558,321
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,024
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,798
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,727
  • Total tested: 3,173,934
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,237,329
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,952,955

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 7
  • New monitoring tests: 63
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

