Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 1, 2021

Boulder County Public Health will not update its COVID-19 illness dashboard or vaccine dashboard Friday or Monday because of the Fourth of July holiday.
New cases: 9
Total cases: 24,099
Total hospitalizations: 859
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 8
Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 13.10
7-day percent positivity: 1.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 558,321
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,024
- Total deaths among cases: 6,798
- Total hospitalizations: 31,727
- Total tested: 3,173,934
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,237,329
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,952,955
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 7
- New monitoring tests: 63
- Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 10
- Current isolation space use: 0%