GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Flash flood watch issued for Boulder County

NewsColorado News

Flash flood watch issued for Boulder County

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Boulder County for this afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch indicates that conditions are favorable for flooding.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today, according to the National Weather Service. Boulder residents should be prepared to seek higher ground in the event of rising water levels.

Drivers that encounter flooded roads are encouraged to turn around to reduce the risk of drowning.

The watch does include the CalWood burn scar in western Boulder County.

This flash flood watch encompasses the foothills and urban corridor areas of the state, which includes Boulder as well as cities like Denver and Colorado Springs.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. He knows...
  2. We Discovered Longmont’s Best Lunch Deal

    Have we discovered Longmont’s best lunch deal? Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive through windows and come to Your...
  3. What Is Your Home Worth?

    Do you know what your home is worth? The most accurate valuation comes from a local Realtor who understands the...
  4. Summer Beer And Wine Specials

    Whether you’re looking for a great brew or a cru (or both) come to Twin Peaks Liquor for summer beer...
  5. A Custom Stone Sign

    A custom stone sign adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments craftsmen will create a simple address...