Flash flood watch issued for Boulder County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Boulder County for this afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch indicates that conditions are favorable for flooding.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today, according to the National Weather Service. Boulder residents should be prepared to seek higher ground in the event of rising water levels.

Boulder County is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for this afternoon and evening. A flash flood watch means the conditions are favorable for flooding. Be prepared to take action and seek higher ground, if needed. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown. https://t.co/EoxcdUs0h5 — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) July 1, 2021

Drivers that encounter flooded roads are encouraged to turn around to reduce the risk of drowning.

The watch does include the CalWood burn scar in western Boulder County.

This flash flood watch encompasses the foothills and urban corridor areas of the state, which includes Boulder as well as cities like Denver and Colorado Springs.