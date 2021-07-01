HOPE concert series to raise funds for growth, expanded Longmont office space

If there’s one thing Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement hopes strikes a chord with Boulder County residents, it’s the chance to get out of their homes and listen to some music for a cause.

The nonprofit is hosting a six-event Summer Sundown Music Series this month to fundraise for its expanded programming and move into additional office and emergency shelter space.

Kimberly Braun, HOPE’s director of development, said the concerts will feature an eclectic mix of music.

The series kicked off Thursday with a performance by Mad Dog Blues at Wibby Brewing. Taking the stage next is Cat Jerky — a band known for covers of everything from music by Johnny Cash to Black Sabbath. Cat Jerky will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Copper Sky Distillery, 1115 Colorado Ave. The concert series runs through July 29, closing with a performance by 50 Shades of Blue.

“You can expect a really deep and rich experience,” Braun said. “The entire goal is to raise money for our programming, to raise awareness of what we do and to build community. The musicians, who have all said yes, haven’t had a chance to play because of the pandemic.”

HOPE is a nonprofit that provides basic needs and support to people experiencing homelessness, with a goal to help them find housing. It provides the only year-round overnight service center for homeless in the Longmont community. During the coronavirus pandemic, Braun said, the nonprofit’s programming tripled.

“We know we’re not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic,” Braun said. “Our society is still going to see unforeseen challenges for low- to middle-income families. Colorado is an expensive place to live and many of the pay rates don’t match what the cost of living is. There’s a large projection of more people losing their homes and suffering loss in other ways, just because of the evictions that will happen.”

Braun said the nonprofit’s biggest expansion has been its SafeLot, a program designed to give people living out of their cars a place to park safely at night. People using the lot also get connected with resources and case management to help them find stable housing. The effort started with one pilot lot last year and has since expanded to two other Longmont lots. A fourth lot opened in Boulder this year, with Braun saying more locations are being considered.

HOPE also stepped up to provide daytime access to the internet, shower and laundry services to people experiencing homelessness, which Braun said was particularly important as many other public places, like libraries and gyms closed.

The growth also called for the nonprofit to seek more office space. HOPE will be expanding its office space, as well as its emergency shelter services to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1335 Francis St. A targeted move in date is set for Aug. 1.

The nonprofit’s current office space at 804 S. Lincoln St. will also remain operational. Fundraising from the concert series will help to support the cost of rent for the new office space.

Braun said she’s hoping the concert series raises about $50,000. HOPE also hosted a summer concert series fundraiser last year, which was virtual and helped to double the nonprofit’s donor base. This year will mark the first time the event has been in person.

“I think all of America is hungering for some entertainment whether it’s concert or sporting events. We’re all eager to get back to those things we reminisced about in 2020,” said Alice Sueltenfuss, HOPE’s executive director. “The concert series is a way for us to get to know our community, but mostly for our community to get to know us and if they feel so inclined to give us a donation, we’re very much appreciative of that because our programs are growing: Our shelter program is growing and our SafeLot is growing.”

People can purchase tickets online in advance or at the door. Braun said the suggested donation for a ticket is $10 to $20. In addition, people can also make a donation to have their name entered to win swag. To see a full concert line up, buy tickets and enter swag drawings, people can visit HOPE’s website at hopeforlongmont.org.

“This just seemed like a natural, fun way to give something to our Longmont community and for our Longmont community to help us out if they can,” Sueltenfuss said.

Summer Sundown Music Series

Cost: Donation of $10 to $20

When and where: