Board of County Commissioners to host virtual town hall

Boulder County Board of Commissioners is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the high amount of visitation county public lands have been experiencing.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Zoom at boco.org/BOCC.

Commissioners will discuss high rates of recreation on county lands in the high country and programs and activities that are being hosted by area partners and the county, according to a news release. Following the presentation, residents will have time to ask questions.

Jeff Moline, interim co-director of Boulder County Parks and Open Space, as well as other outdoor experts, will be present for the meeting, the release states.