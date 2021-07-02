Boulder Parks and Rec asking for input on master plan

Boulder Parks and Recreation is soliciting feedback on its master plan, particularly regarding information shared during an open house in June.

People can view the presentation shared at the open house and go through a number of feedback activities designed to shape the next phase of the master planning project by identifying needs and desires related to facilities, programs and services provided by the city parks and recreation department, a city news release states.

Among other things, the master plan helps guide day-to-day programs and parks and facility operations, and it directs investments in parks and facilities. After the needs assessment is complete, Boulder Parks and Recreation will work with the community to prioritize the strategies and initiatives that guide the department.

To watch the open house presentation, visit bit.ly/3dzJJhV.

To provide feedback, visit beheardboulder.org/bprmasterplan. Input will be collected through July 12.