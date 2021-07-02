Plan would divide Boulder County into 7 House, 3 Senate districts

Under a preliminary draft of an Independent Legislative Redistricting Committee’s staff proposal to reapportion the Colorado Legislature’s House and Senate districts, parts of Boulder County would lie within 10 of those districts.

Colorado House districts in the preliminary draft maps that would include parts of Boulder County:

House District 24 , which would also include parts of Broomfield and Jefferson counties. It would include Louisville, part of Lafayette, part of Superior, Eldorado Springs and part of Coal Creek in Boulder County, as well as Aspen Park, part of Coal Creek, Evergreen, Genesee, Idledale, Indian Hills, Kittredge and Morrison in Jefferson County.

, which would also include parts of Adams, Broomfield, Jefferson and Weld counties. It would include most of Broomfield as well as the Jefferson County portion of Superior.

, which would also include part of Broomfield County. In Boulder County, it would include parts of Boulder and Longmont as well as Bonanza Mountain Estates, Crisman, Glendale, Gold Hill, Gunbarrel, Jamestown, Lazy Acres, Mountain Meadows, Niwot, part of Paragon Estates, Pine Brook Hill, Seven Hills, St. Ann Highlands, Sugarloaf, Sunshine, Tall Timber and Valmont.

House District 37 would include most of the city of Boulder and would entirely be inside Boulder County.

House District 38 , which would also include part of Weld County. In Boulder County, the new district would include Erie, part of Lafayette, and Leyner. In Weld County, it would include Erie, Dacono, Firestone, Frederick, the Weld County portion of Longmont, part of Brighton, part of Mead and part of Northglenn.

House District 58 , which would also include parts of Jackson, Larimer and Weld counties. In Boulder County, it would include Allenspark, Bark Ranch, Eldora, Hidden Lake, Lyons, Nederland and Ward.In Jackson County it would include Walden. In Larimer County it would include Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, Timnath and Wellington and parts of Berthoud and Fort Collins.

House District 62 would include most of Longmont.

Colorado Senate districts that would include parts of Boulder County in the preliminary draft legislative reapportionment plan:

Senate District 31 , which would also include parts of Adams, Broomfield, Jefferson and Weld counties as well as part of Boulder County. In Boulder County, it would include Louisville, Paragon Estates and parts of Lafayette and Superior. It would include the part of Erie that’s within Weld County and the part of Superior that’s in Jefferson County. In Adams County, it would include parts of Thornton and Westminster.

Senate District 32 , which would include parts of Boulder and Weld counties; It would include most of Longmont and all of Erie; both municipalities cross the Boulder-Weld counties’ border. In Boulder County, it would also include part of Lafayette. In Weld County, it would include Dacono, Firestone, Frederick and Weld’s portions of Northglenn and Thornton.

Senate District 33 would entirely be within Boulder County. It would include Allenspark, Altona, Bark Ranch,Bonanza Mountain Estates, Boulder, Coal Creek, Crisman, Eldora, Eldorado Springs, Glendale, Gold Hill, Gunbarrel, Hidden Lake, Jamestown, Lyons, Mountain Meadows, Nederland, Niwot, Pine Brook Hill, Seven Hills,St. Ann Highlands, Sugarloaf, Sunshine, Tall Timber, Valmont and Ward, and parts of Lafayette and Longmont.

Public hearings

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions have scheduled a series of more than 30 July and August public hearings across the state on potential congressional district boundaries and the Colorado Legislature’s House and Senate district boundaries.

Those meetings are to include one set for the night of Aug. 10 in Longmont and one on the night of Aug. 11 in Boulder, at times and locations that have not yet been announced.

Further information about the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions and the redistricting work that’s underway can be viewed at redistricting.colorado.gov.