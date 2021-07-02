Rainstorm pushes trash into some bikeways, underpasses in Boulder

City staff worked Friday to remove trash and other debris from bikeways and underpasses in Boulder after a rainstorm pushed the debris into the low-lying areas Thursday.

Julie Causa, a communications manager with Boulder, wrote in an email that underpasses at Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway; Skunk Creek and Colorado Avenue; and at Bear Creek and Mohawk Drive, Gilpin Drive, Baseline Road and Moorehead Avenue were closed Thursday due to the rain.

She wrote that transportation maintenance and utilities personnel removed 6 tons of debris from the bikeways.

The underpass at Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway and the Skunk Creek and Colorado Avenue bikeway remained closed with detours in place as of 6 p.m. Friday.