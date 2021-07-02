GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Rainstorm pushes trash into some bikeways, underpasses in Boulder

Trash and other debris were pushed into the underpass at Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway in Boulder and remained there Friday after a large rainstorm soaked the area Thursday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
City staff worked Friday to remove trash and other debris from bikeways and underpasses in Boulder after a rainstorm pushed the debris into the low-lying areas Thursday.

Julie Causa, a communications manager with Boulder, wrote in an email that underpasses at Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway; Skunk Creek and Colorado Avenue; and at Bear Creek and Mohawk Drive, Gilpin Drive, Baseline Road and Moorehead Avenue were closed Thursday due to the rain.

She wrote that transportation maintenance and utilities personnel removed 6 tons of debris from the bikeways.

The underpass at Arapahoe Avenue and Foothills Parkway and the Skunk Creek and Colorado Avenue bikeway remained closed with detours in place as of 6 p.m. Friday.

