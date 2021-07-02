Two Boulder County coronavirus testing sites closed for July Fourth

Boulder County Public Health will close two COVID-19 testing sites for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to a Friday tweet on the department’s Twitter account, Stazio Ballfields, 2445 Stazio Drive, Boulder, is closed Friday and will be closed through Sunday, the Fourth of July. The site will reopen Monday. The Heart of Longmont United Methodist Church testing site, 350 11th Ave., Longmont, will be closed on Sunday and will reopen on Monday as well.

Alternate testing locations can be found online at boco.org/Covid19Testing.