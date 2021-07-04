In Retrospect: Boulder’s Red Rocks a place where people crossed paths

Those who make Boulder their home usually remember the first time they drove from Denver on U.S. 36. After crossing over Davidson Mesa, they suddenly grasped the grandeur of the city’s mountain backdrop. They saw Longs Peak fade into the background, and the flatirons dominate the skyline. Only a closer look reveals Boulder’s own Red Rocks –– the distinctive sandstone formation near the mouth of Boulder Canyon.

Although Boulder’s Red Rocks, as the natural site is called, is much smaller than the one west of Denver, it was, and still is, a destination around which various people crossed paths and found common ground.

Imagine at its base, a kaleidoscope of characters. The first to view the rock formation were roaming bands of Native Americans. Then came mountain men and fur traders, likely Ceran St. Vrain who came through this area in the 1830s and built the Fort St. Vrain trading post near present-day Platteville.

It was there, in 1858, where the St. Vrain Creek joins the South Platte River, that 14 prospectors broke off from a larger group headed to Denver. The men followed St. Vrain Creek to Boulder Creek to the Red Rocks where they set up camp. As recorded in sketchy newspaper accounts many years later, they met peacefully with members of the Arapaho tribe and their chief, Niwot.

While waiting out the winter of 1858-1859, the prospectors founded the “Boulder City Town Company.” Meanwhile, farmers were filing homesteads in the Midwest, and Boulder was part of the Nebraska Territory, which extended to the Continental Divide.

Some in the prospecting party turned to agriculture and raised wheat. Then, the Red Rocks Flour Mill was built south of the rock formation. Just to the east was the Brierly fruit farm. The city purchased land from the Brierly family to build the first ditch, bringing water from the mountains to irrigate the plains.

Tourists and journalists began to arrive, too, and all passed the rock formation. Author Helen Hunt Jackson and British journalist Isabella Bird both stopped in Boulder and spread descriptions of its natural attractions far and wide.

By the 1880s, residents and tourists alike gazed at the formation from their stagecoach windows, as well as from narrow-gauge trains that transported them into the mountains. They no doubt witnessed Joseph Sturtevant photographing women in long dresses and large hats, who with family and friends made Red Rocks their destination for hiking and picnicking.

In 1939, the Daughters of the American Revolution put up a plaque (later vandalized), describing the immediate area near “Red Rocks” as the camp of the gold-seekers.

Then, in the early 1960s, when this parcel was threatened with development, Boulder resident Oak Thorne preserved the property by buying it and then selling it to the city of Boulder. Thorne gave the parcel the unofficial name of Settler’s Park, now part of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

On June 1, with Thorne’s approval, the Boulder City Council found common ground with a new name –– Peoples Crossing. Stated Boulder OSMP spokesperson Phillip Yates, “The usage of the term ‘the people’ was meant to be inclusive of all people who have traveled through and have lived in the Boulder area.”

Now it’s up to an interpretive sign to tell more of the area’s history.

Silvia Pettem writes about Boulder County history. She can be contacted at silviapettem@gmail.com. She and Carol Taylor alternate the “In Retrospect” history column.

Editor’s Note: The Mining History Association, a national group of mining historians, recently presented Silvia Pettem with its Rodman Paul award for “outstanding contributions to mining history.”