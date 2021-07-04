Tame crowd converges at Eben G. Fine Park Saturday, ahead of Fourth of July festivities

Scattered across the grassy expanse of Eben G. Fine Park on Saturday, people shared sandwiches and slices of watermelon in the shade, while drenched tubers soaked up some sunshine outside the icy waters of Boulder Creek.

Parking was scarce several blocks from the popular Fourth of July weekend destination. But, the crowds lounging at the park were a far cry from typical revelers. The park in the past has seen packed creekbanks and picnic areas, where people gather to play games and consume park-forbidden adult beverages, leaving overflowing garbage cans and strewn refuse behind in their wake.

Husband and wife Andrew and Mariana Davie, of Denver, sat on the grass, surrounded by friends, as they muscled up the courage to tube down the frigid Boulder Creek a second time. The thrill of the rapids were what brought them to the park for the first time, they said.

“It was pretty rough, but we made it,” Andrew Davie said about their experience on the water. “Some barely made it, (but) we had a good time. It was a lot of fun. Between Sixth and Ninth streets there are like three drops in a row, and that was probably the roughest part.”

Seeing people out and about on the holiday weekend felt like “a taste of normal,” Davie said, following last year, when gathering sizes were limited and mask orders were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s very exciting,” Mariana Davie added.

Despite rainy weather leading into the weekend and a fast-flowing creek, Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said there were no tubing bans currently in place by the city.

Waugh added that over the holiday weekend the police department plans to make “additional patrols” in areas that typically see large crowds, such as the park.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe while they celebrate responsibly,” she wrote in an email.

Four police officers could be seen strolling the park just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Also preparing to tube Saturday was Suzanne Lung, of Colorado Springs.

Lung said she would be tubing with family visiting from Florida, who used to live in Boulder.

“(The family) has been here before and has really good memories,” Lung said.

The crowd, she said, is about what she expected.

“I figured there would be a few people tubing and families out having picnics,” Lung said. “It’s nice.”

Not far from where Lung waited for her family with half a dozen tubes, Mike O’Shaughnessy, 21, of Boulder, sat on a bench. Unfortunately, he said, his bike needed repairs. But, he took the time to rest in the shade, while his girlfriend biked on and made a loop on the creek path.

“I love biking on Boulder Creek,” he said. “It’s really nice to bike by the creek.”

O’Shaughnessy said he lives in the area and regularly visits the park. He went to Eben G. Fine on the Fourth of July last year.

“There’s definitely a lot more people hanging around the park more in a gathering, as opposed to small groups,” O’Shaughnessy said. “It definitely seems like Boulder, more so than most places I’ve been lately, has gone back to normal, which is a nice cultural change.”

Laura Murray, 23, of Boulder, practiced yoga and Tai chi underneath a tree.

Murray comes to the park often — about three times a week.

“Even if it is really busy, there is still space for you,” Murray said. “It’s fun because you see such a diverse population of Boulder. You get the Latino families. You just see so much more of the community of Boulder.”

Looking out on the park, where people were walking their dogs, gathering under park shelters and clustering together on the banks — sans masks, felt to Murray like the beginning of healing from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a fantastic space for the beginning of regrowing community,” Murray said.