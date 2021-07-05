Boulder Junior Rangers return for summer trail work

Teens are again working this summer to improve Boulder open space as part of the city’s long-running Junior Rangers program.

The program was created in 1965 to solve the problem of rising costs to maintain parks and mountain landscapes. With limited funds, the director proposed hiring teens to help. The teens built 2.5 miles of trails, removed beetle-infested trees, rehabilitated recreational facilities and built footbridges and culverts.

The program’s first year was so successful, the city has kept it going. While the program was canceled last summer amid the pandemic, it’s on again this summer — even as a similar Boulder County program was canceled for a second summer.

“It feels good to be able to run the program and get back to what we’re good at,” said Natasha Steinmann, Boulder Open Space youth service learning coordinator.

Close to 100 teens, ages 14 to 17, are working this summer in two sessions, one in June and one in July. Another 10 teens are part of the youth ranger naturalist program, which teaches them the skills needed to be an open space ranger.

Steinmann said the program was modified slightly this summer with smaller group sizes — eight teens plus two adult leaders instead of the usual 10 teens with three group leaders.

“We organized the program so, no matter what COVID did, we could keep our kids safe,” she said. “We had so many contingency plans.”

Teens are selected through a competitive application and interview process. They work for five weeks on maintenance and restoration projects, with pay starting at $12.32 an hour. The positions typically are split between newcomers and returning junior rangers to encourage mentoring. But with the program canceled last summer, more of the teens this year are newcomers.

Most of their work is trail restoration, along with some forestry and fence projects. Each morning, the team starts with stretching and equipment safety lessons and — thanks to an unusually hot start to the summer — reminders to stay hydrated.

“I’m a broken record: heat breaks, electrolytes,” Steinmann said.

On a recent day, crews were at the Centennial Trailhead for “detail work” on a trail that had been rerouted to create a more sustainable grade. Steinmann said trail work comes down to two basic jobs — keep people on the trail by making it pleasant to walk on, and make sure it’s built to keep the water off.

Sophia Garrity Jacobs, 15 and an incoming junior at Fairview High, said this is her first experience with trail work. She applied because she was looking for a summer job that would allow her to spend time in nature.

“I’m passionate about the environment,” she said.

After a year spent learning online, working with others her age is also giving her a sense of normalcy, she said.

“There is so much more community than I expected,” she said. “Everybody has fun. I feel energized and am learning so much.”

Elliet Faust, 16 and an incoming senior at Boulder High, is in her second year as a junior ranger.

“I love to hike,” she said. “It’s great to be able to rebuild and do maintenance on the trails. It’s a great bonding experience. You get to meet so many people who go to different schools.”

While the work is hard, she said, the camaraderie makes it fun.

“As a team, we all push each other and keep each other going,” she said.

Suntali Donahue, 16 and an incoming junior at Peak to Peak Charter School, said she’s learning leadership and work skills while getting to work outside.

“I love trails and hiking and the outdoors here in Colorado,” she said. “This is the best office. Learning about the anatomy of a trail, there’s a lot I didn’t know.”

Elias Self, 15 and an incoming sophomore at Fairview High, said he thought the program would be a good fit because he’s done volunteer trail work before.

“It’s really important to be able to sustain the trails I hike on so much,” he said. “It makes you feel connected to the trails.”

Kyleigh McLaughlin, 15 and an incoming sophomore at Nederland Middle Senior, said she liked the environmental education component of the program and is planning to apply again next year.

“I live in the mountains,” she said. “I wanted to give back to the place I live.”