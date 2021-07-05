Groups gather at Eben G. Fine Park for third day of holiday celebration

Under the hot summer sun at Eben G. Fine Park, a wave of people marched toward the banks of Boulder Creek on Monday, eager to dive into the crisp, cool water ahead.

Dozens of visitors spread out on towels in the park’s grassy areas while others with tubes in hand head toward the rushing water.

Walking along the side of the creek, Denver residents Grant Haver and Margo McFearson said things almost feel like they’ve returned to normal.

“It feels really good,” McFearson said. “It feels kind of freeing to be able to be out and about.”

“I almost forget the whole past year,” Haver said.

Monday marked day three of the holiday weekend and visitors again flocked to the Boulder park for some more fun and relaxation before returning to work.

Whether swimming, tubing, sunbathing, or having a picnic, visitors said they were glad to be out enjoying the sun.

“Beautiful weather, lots of people, cool water on a hot day,” said Broomfield resident Sarah Ower. “It’s really nice to have some family time, especially after being in lockdown for a long time. Hopefully the weather will keep us playing out here.”

The area has been a key destination for hundreds of Fourth of July revelers to celebrate the holiday for years.

Several plastic bottles, empty bags of chips, and other types of litter can usually be found along the park’s grounds and parking lot, but this year looked a little different, said seasonal Boulder Parks and Recreation employee Stephanie Swartz.

Hours before the Monday crowds arrived, Swartz and other seasonal employee Clayton D’Epagnier moved along the trails with trash pickers ready, but said that most of the area seemed to be fairly clear.

Swartz said she did see a couple of forbidden beer cans while collecting trash.

“There was a lot of trash over by where the kayaks go in, but there didn’t seem to be as much in the main area of the park,” Swartz said. “I saw less than I was expecting.”

Most visitors spent their day off with friends and family. Denver resident Hector Angulo said this year marks the third year in a row he’s celebrated by the creek.

“It was different than the first time I came here because there were limitations on what we could do,” Angulo said when recalling his visit last year amid tighter restrictions. “You didn’t see as many people as you do now. I really enjoy it now.”

With foldable chairs set up by the water, Angulo said it feels good to be going back to normal.

“At first it was kind of weird, but now, it’s liberating,” Angulo said.