Hiker experiencing medical issue rescued on Allenspark Trail

Boulder County officials were notified at 9:53 p.m. Sunday that a hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the Allenspark Trail.

A 48-year-old Loveland man experienced a medical emergency while hiking with his girlfriend, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Allenspark Fire Protection District provided a wheeled-litter evacuation to the trailhead, and Estes Park Paramedics provided medical care and ambulance transport to an area hospital. The rescue lasted about three hours.

Agencies assisting with this rescue include Allenspark Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Estes Park Paramedics, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.