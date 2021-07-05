‘Look in your backyard’: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks sponsors research projects

In a field southeast of Boulder, a ways from the Flatirons’ view that so many associate with the city, researchers focus in on the grass.

With clipboards in hand, they identify big bluestems. They sample soil mites. They determine the impact of cattle grazing and moisture on the native plants.

The work, conducted by graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Colorado Boulder, is part of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ science and research program.

Every year, the department sponsors up to 10 research grants for $10,000 apiece and issues 30 to 50 research permits. Boulder’s “learning laboratory” approach has helped researchers publish more than 400 reports since 1995, according to the city. The projects investigate a slew of land conservation and outdoor recreation science questions on city open space.

“‘What I love about it most is it’s such a small investment for our department, relative to some other things we invest in, but the return is fairly major,” OSMP Science Officer Brian Anacker said.

In his view, the return is two-fold: The city’s open space department obtains valuable research that influences its policies and its understanding of the land it manages, and it’s able to develop scientists along the way.

The project that is happening in the grasslands near the intersection of Colo. 93 and Colo. 128 is headed by CU Boulder graduate student Julie Larson. It’s been ongoing since 2018, and the research strives to understand how Boulder’s open spaces will respond to more frequent and extreme droughts brought on climate change.

Certainly, understanding how drought conditions affect the health of grassland ecosystems is important, Larson said.

“But we want to do some research that’s not just going to tell you what grasslands are going to do and how they’re going to respond but how you might be able to manage it,” she said.

In doing so, Larson and her team of graduate and undergraduate researchers from CU Boulder installed shelters that exclude rain around various plots in the grasslands. The rain is captured in containers and some plots receive more than others. The project also uses cattle grazing to assist in management of some of the plots.

“Cattle grazing is a great opportunity to manage our land prescriptively and has the additional benefit of supporting local agriculture,” Anacker said.

Once Larson’s research is complete, Boulder’s ecologists will sift through the information. The department could work with its lessees to make changes to its grazing program as soon as next year, Anacker said.

For those who have spent multiple seasons at the site, there have been some interesting takeaways. Graduate student Thomas Merchant said he noticed that some plants, including many of the flowering forbs, do better when the drought occurs at a particular time of the year.

For example, the plants weren’t present last year when the state experienced a drier May and wetter June. When the conditions switched this year, they returned.

“Timing seems to be super important here, especially for a lot of these flowering plants,” he said. “They really rely on the moisture from the early season.”

And for several of the undergraduate students, the work sponsored by Boulder’s science and research program confirmed that field work is exactly what they’re meant to do.

“Being out here has definitely shown me that this is the direction I want to go,” CU Boulder senior Spencer Kennedy-Larkin said.

Often, researchers are stationed in another country or state or at least in a town that’s far enough away that they’re required to visit for contracted work at a set time.

Boulder’s program is different, considering Larson lives close enough to the research site that she could visit multiple times in a day if she wanted.

Anacker argues this opportunity gives scientists a new perspective, teaching them to “open your eyes and look in your backyard.”