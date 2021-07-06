Boulder County Consortium of Cities to discuss gun violence prevention Wednesday

The Boulder County Consortium of Cities on Wednesday will discuss gun violence prevention during a virtual meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Residents may register to virtually attend the meeting at boco.org/ConsortiumofCities.

Public comment will not be taken during the meeting, but residents may submit written testimony to consortium@bouldercounty.org.

Mark Ruzzin, senior policy analyst with Boulder County, said during that the meeting there may be discussion on gun violence prevention approaches the consortium is interested in pursuing, but no action to enact an ordinance can be taken.

“The consortium has no authority to implement ordinances or pass laws,” Ruzzin said. “It can just educate its members on public policy.”

The consortium is composed of Boulder, Boulder County, Erie, Jamestown, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Lyons, Nederland, Superior, Ward and Broomfield County.