Boulder seeking nonprofit input on potential ballot measure

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder is seeking input from nonprofits on a potential November ballot measure.

The item being discussed is a possible extension of the Capital Resilience and Safety Tax, currently known as the Community, Culture and Safety Tax. The temporary tax was originally approved in 2014 and then was extended in 2017. The tax benefits community nonprofits by funding capital improvements and matching donations.

Revenue from the tax has funded several nonprofit projects over the past several years, including the Museum of Boulder, the Dairy Center, Growing Gardens, and Meals on Wheels. It has also funded more than 100 city infrastructure projects.

Focus group sessions to receive input from nonprofits will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. July 12 and noon July 15. Registration is required to attend. More information and sign-up can be found bit.ly/3yoGG42.

