Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 6, 2021

New cases since July 1: 49
Total cases: 24,148
Total hospitalizations: 861
New hospitalizations: 2
Daily hospitalizations: 9
Daily discharges: 2
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 17.70
7-day percent positivity: 1.6%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 461
- B.1.351: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- B.1.617.2: 19
- P.1: 13
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 72%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 77%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of May 27, 2021
- Boulder: 41%
- Longmont: 39%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 6%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 15%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,324.2
- Erie: 5,369.5
- Lafayette: 6,446.4
- Longmont: 8,520.3
- Louisville: 5,373.4
- Lyons: 3,957.0
- Nederland: 1,948.1
- Superior: 4,113.8
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,918.9
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.9%
- Hospitalizations: 55.5%
- Deaths: 74.9%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.7%
- Hospitalizations: 36.9%
- Deaths: 18.0%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.2%
- Hospitalizations: 6%
- Deaths: 5.9%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 559,921
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,051
- Total deaths among cases: 6,817
- Total hospitalizations: 31,857
- Total tested: 3,186,330
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,252,697
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,974,714
University of Colorado Boulder cases
*According to its dashboard, CU’s cases have not been updated since July 2.
- New positive test results: 3
- New diagnostic tests: 24
- New monitoring tests: 72
- Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 13
- Current isolation space use: 0%