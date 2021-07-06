GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 6, 2021

New cases since July 1: 49

Total cases: 24,148

Total hospitalizations: 861

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 9

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 17.70

7-day percent positivity: 1.6%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 461
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 44
  • B.1.617.2: 19
  • P.1: 13

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 72%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 77%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of May 27, 2021

  • Boulder: 41%
  • Longmont: 39%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 6%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 15%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,324.2
  • Erie: 5,369.5
  • Lafayette: 6,446.4
  • Longmont: 8,520.3
  • Louisville: 5,373.4
  • Lyons: 3,957.0
  • Nederland: 1,948.1
  • Superior: 4,113.8
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,918.9

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.9%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.5%
    • Deaths: 74.9%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 31.7%
    • Hospitalizations: 36.9%
    • Deaths: 18.0%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.6%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 4.2%
    • Hospitalizations: 6%
    • Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 559,921
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,051
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,817
  • Total hospitalizations: 31,857
  • Total tested: 3,186,330
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,252,697
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,974,714

University of Colorado Boulder cases

*According to its dashboard, CU’s cases have not been updated since July 2.

  • New positive test results: 3
  • New diagnostic tests: 24
  • New monitoring tests: 72
  • Summer semester positive test results since May 10: 13
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

