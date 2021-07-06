Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 6, 2021

New cases since July 1: 49

Total cases: 24,148

Total hospitalizations: 861

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 9

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 17.70

7-day percent positivity: 1.6%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 461

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 44

B.1.617.2: 19

P.1: 13

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 72%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 77%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of May 27, 2021

Boulder: 41%

Longmont: 39%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 6%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 15%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,324.2

Erie: 5,369.5

Lafayette: 6,446.4

Longmont: 8,520.3

Louisville: 5,373.4

Lyons: 3,957.0

Nederland: 1,948.1

Superior: 4,113.8

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,918.9

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.9% Hospitalizations: 55.5% Deaths: 74.9%

Latino Cases: 31.7% Hospitalizations: 36.9% Deaths: 18.0%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.6% Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4.2% Hospitalizations: 6% Deaths: 5.9%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 559,921

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,051

Total deaths among cases: 6,817

Total hospitalizations: 31,857

Total tested: 3,186,330

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,252,697

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,974,714

University of Colorado Boulder cases

*According to its dashboard, CU’s cases have not been updated since July 2.